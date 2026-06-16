Residential home sells for $1.13 million in Crystal Lake

A residential property located at 7155 Fairway Drive in Crystal Lake changed owners on June 1.

The 5,214-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $1.13 million, or $216 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to three parking spots. Nestled on a 0.7-acre lot, this property includes a pool.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· In April, a residential property at 7215 Inverway Drive in Crystal Lake sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· At 7513 Inverway Drive in Crystal Lake, in April, a 3,851-square-foot residential property was sold for $648,000, a price per square foot of $168.