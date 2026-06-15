Single-family home in Joliet sells for $390,000

A 2,430-square-foot single-family house, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 8021 Harrier Avenue in Joliet was sold on June 3 for $390,000, or $160 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 9,243 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· A single-family residence at 907 Bluebell Circle, sold in January, for $324,500, a price per square foot of $163.

· At 909 Bluebell Circle, in October 2025, a 2,247-square-foot single-family home was sold for $339,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· In January, a single-family house at 911 Bluebell Circle sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.