Sale closed in Plainfield: $740,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 13112 Wildwood Place in Plainfield has a new owner since June 2.

The 3,078-square-foot home, built in 2015, was sold for $740,000, or $240 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 12,827 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· In September 2025, a 2,934-square-foot single-family residence at 27004 Thornwood Boulevard sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 27107 Thornwood Boulevard, in November 2025, a 4,356-square-foot single-family house was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 13302 Rosewood Lane, sold in March, for $910,000, a price per square foot of $252. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.