Woodstock: Three-bedroom house sells for $375,000

A single-family house located at 400 Becking Avenue in Woodstock has a new owner since May 22.

The 1,513-square-foot home, built in 1963, was sold for $375,000, or $248 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Woodstock have also recently changed hands:

· At 410 Pleasant Street, in March, a 1,980-square-foot single-family home was sold for $205,000, a price per square foot of $104. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,544-square-foot single-family residence at 331 Dacy Street sold for $333,500, a price per square foot of $216. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,633-square-foot single-family residence at 449 Dacy Street, sold in October 2025, for $289,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.