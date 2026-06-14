Residential home sells in Huntley for $540,000

A residential property located at 10999 Manhattan Drive in Huntley has a new owner since May 26.

The 5,116-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $540,000, or $106 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 12,750-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In May, a residential property at 10780 Santa Fe Trail sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $137.

· A residential property at 10842 Timer Drive, sold in May, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $133.

· At 10429 Fleetwood Street, in March, a 3,214-square-foot residential property was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $151.