Residential home in Woodstock goes for $424,500

A residential property located at 301 Tanager Drive in Woodstock has a new owner since May 21.

The 2,623-square-foot house, built in 1995, was sold for $424,500, or $162 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms. The property’s lot measures 9,750 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In May, a residential property at 330 Martin Drive sold for $379,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1721 Yasgur Drive, in April, a residential property was sold for $315,000.

· A residential property at 1704 Sebastian Road, sold in April, for $255,000.