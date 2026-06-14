Four-bedroom house sells for $431,000 in St. Charles

A single-family house located at 32 White Oak Circle in St. Charles changed owners on May 29.

The 1,738-square-foot home, built in 1977, was sold for $431,000, or $248 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· At 46 White Oak Circle in St. Charles, in April, a 1,618-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $354,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a 1,684-square-foot single-family home at 63 White Oak Circle in St. Charles sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $252.

· A 1,588-square-foot single-family residence at 52 White Oak Circle in St. Charles, sold in March, for $357,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.