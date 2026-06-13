What were the best deals for residential properties in Kankakee County the week of June 1?

A single-family home in Kankakee that sold for $55,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County over the last week was $230,511. The average price per square foot was $119. A total of 45 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 3,820 square feet and four bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $40,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $55,000, single-family home at 1939 E. Spruce St.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1939 E. Spruce St. in Kankakee. The price was $55,000. The transaction was completed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $64,000, single-family home at 102 S. Locust St.

The single-family residence at 102 S. Locust St. in Momence has been sold. The total purchase price was $64,000. The deal was finalized on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $74,500, single-family home at 2741 S. 11000e Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2741 S. 11000e Road in Pembroke Township has been finalized. The price was $74,500. The deal was closed on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $80,000, single-family home at 11417 E. 2800s Road

The single-family residence at 11417 E. 2800s Road in Pembroke Township has been sold. The total purchase price was $80,000. The deal was finalized on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $98,000, single-family home at 1275 S. Elm Ave.

The single-family residence at 1275 S. Elm Ave. in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $98,000. The transaction was completed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $100,000, single-family home at 157 W. Hickory St., Unit 159

The single-family residence at 157 W. Hickory St., Unit 159 in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $100,000. The deal was closed on May 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $109,500, single-family home at 373 N. Van Buren Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 373 N. Van Buren Ave. in Bradley. The price was $109,500. The deal was closed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $112,000, single-family home at 757 Heritage Drive

The single-family residence at 757 Heritage Drive in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $112,000. The deal was finalized on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $142,500, single-family home at 2434 N. 7000w Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2434 N. 7000w Road in Bonfield has been finalized. The price was $142,500. The transaction was completed on May 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $150,000, residential home at 618 S. Main St.

The residential property at 618 S. Main St. in Grant Park has new owners. The price was $150,000. The deal was closed on May 21.