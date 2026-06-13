What can $400,000 buy you in DuPage and Cook counties in the week of June 1?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DuPage and Cook counties, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $400,000

This single-family home, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 8830 W. 164th St., Orland Park, the house spans 2,388 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $168 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring 0.5 acres, and it was built in 1960. The deal was closed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $400,000

At $400,000 ($348 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 8908 Olcott Ave., Morton Grove, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1955, provides 1,149 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 7,800-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $400,000

In May, a single-family house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, located at 411 Indian Hill Drive, Buffalo Grove, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,068 square feet, was built in 1968 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $193 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 12,006 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000 ($298 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1959 and located at 249 Shawnee Drive, Carol Stream, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,344 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 10,019-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $235 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1927 and situated at 3742 Clinton Ave., Berwyn, was sold in May. The house spans 1,699 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 3,968-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 19.