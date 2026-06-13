Week of June 1: Best residential property deals in Lee and Whiteside counties

A single-family home in Morrison that sold for $111,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee and Whiteside counties in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee and Whiteside counties in the past week was $193,128. The average price per square foot was $263. A total of 66 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,601 square feet, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $111,000, single-family home at 803 W. Park St.

The sale of the single-family house at 803 W. Park St. in Morrison has been finalized. The price was $111,000. The transaction was completed on May 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $112,000, single-family home at 517 14th Ave.

The single-family home at 517 14th Ave. in Rock Falls has been sold. The total purchase price was $112,000. The deal was finalized on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $115,000, residential home at 2532 Johnson St.

A 1,128-square-foot residential property at 2532 Johnson St. in West Brooklyn has been sold. The total purchase price was $115,000, $102 per square foot. The house was built in 1911. The deal was closed on May 1.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $117,000, single-family home at 627 Genesee Ave.

The single-family residence at 627 Genesee Ave. in Morrison has new owners. The price was $117,000. The deal was finalized on May 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $120,000, single-family home at 620 Jackson Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 620 Jackson Ave. in Dixon. The price was $120,000. The house was built in 1906 and the living area totals 2,048 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $59. The transaction was completed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $123,000, single-family home at 712 S. Ottawa Ave.

The sale of the single-family residence at 712 S. Ottawa Ave. in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $123,000. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 816 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $151. The deal was closed on May 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $132,000, single-family home at 404 North Main

The single-family house at 404 North Main in Coleta has been sold. The total purchase price was $132,000. The deal was closed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $135,000, single-family home at 2215 Fifth Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2215 Fifth Ave. in Sterling. The price was $135,000. The transaction was completed on May 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $149,000, single-family home at 502 Seventh Ave.

The single-family residence at 502 Seventh Ave. in Rock Falls has new owners. The price was $149,000. The deal was finalized on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $150,000, rural residence at 56 LaMoille Road

A 1,330-square-foot property at 56 LaMoille Road in LaMoille has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000, $113 per square foot. The property was built in 1950. The transaction was completed on May 15.