Sale closed in Frankfort: $574,900 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 901 Saint Andrews Way in Frankfort was sold on May 26, for $574,900, or $219 per square foot.

The home, built in 1977, has an interior space of 2,628 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Frankfort that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In May, a single-family residence at 544 Aberdeen Road sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $142. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 557 Aberdeen Road, sold in March, for $530,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 948 Shetland Drive, Unit A, in September 2025, a 3,249-square-foot single-family home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.