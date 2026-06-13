DeKalb County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of June 1

A residential home in DeKalb that sold for $245,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County over the last week was $320,418. The average price per square foot ended up at $243. A total of 55 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,762 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $245,000, residential home at 18768 Somonauk Road

The residential property at 18768 Somonauk Road in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $245,000. The transaction was completed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $245,000, single-family home at 612 Russell Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 612 Russell Road in DeKalb. The price was $245,000. The deal was closed on May 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $256,000, single-family home at 1426 Cambria Drive

The single-family residence at 1426 Cambria Drive in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $256,000. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $263,000, residential home at 678 S. Elizabeth St., Unit 3820

The sale of the residential property at 678 S. Elizabeth St., Unit 3820 in Maple Park has been finalized. The price was $263,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,396 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The house features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $263,000, property at 1531 Legacy Drive, Unit 324-4

The property at 1531 Legacy Drive, Unit 324-4 in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $263,000. The deal was closed on May 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $275,000, residential home at 618 Anjali Court

The residential property at 618 Anjali Court in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $275,000. The transaction was completed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $275,000, single-family home at 100 Warren Place

The sale of the single-family house at 100 Warren Place in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $275,000. The deal was finalized on May 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $277,000, four-bedroom home at 828 Spring Meadow Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 828 Spring Meadow Lane in Malta. The price was $277,000. The house’s living area totals 1,423 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The house has four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $279,000, single-family home at 607 Clayton Circle

The single-family residence at 607 Clayton Circle in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $279,000. The house was built in 2008. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $282,000, single-family home at 2708 Greenwood Acres Drive

The single-family house at 2708 Greenwood Acres Drive in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $282,000. The transaction was completed on May 22.