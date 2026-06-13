Best residential property deals in Bureau County the week of June 1

A single-family home in New Bedford that sold for $52,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Bureau County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Bureau County in the past week was $116,929, or $130 per square foot. A total of 14 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,004 square feet and two bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $52,000, single-family home at 439 S. Main St.

The single-family residence at 439 S. Main St. in New Bedford has new owners. The price was $52,000. The deal was closed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $55,000, single-family home at 108 N. Main St.

The single-family home at 108 N. Main St. in Walnut has been sold. The total purchase price was $55,000. The home was built in 1887. The transaction was completed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $87,000, single-family home at 215 S. Fourth St.

The sale of the single-family house at 215 S. Fourth St. in Manlius has been finalized. The price was $87,000. The deal was finalized on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $95,000, single-family home at 205 N. East St.

The single-family house at 205 N. East St. in Seatonville has been sold. The total purchase price was $95,000. The house was built in 1967. The deal was closed on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $103,000, single-family home at 520 W. Devlin St.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 520 W. Devlin St. in Spring Valley. The price was $103,000. The house was built in 1925. The transaction was completed on May 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $110,500, single-family home at 207 E. North St.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 207 E. North St. in Walnut. The price was $110,500. The deal was finalized on May 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $131,500, two-bedroom home at 108 W. Washington St.

A 1,004-square-foot single-family house at 108 W. Washington St. in Dover has been sold. The total purchase price was $131,500, $131 per square foot. The house was built in 1876. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 20.