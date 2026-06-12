What $150,000 could buy you in Bureau County, June 1-7

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Bureau County, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $131,500

At $131,500 ($131 per square foot), the single-family house located at 108 W. Washington St., Dover, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1876, provides 1,004 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms and one bathroom, and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $110,500

Priced at $110,500, this single-family residence situated at 207 E. North St., Walnut, was sold in May. The property comprises a 14,375-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $103,000

For a price tag of $103,000, the single-family home, built in 1925 and located at 520 W. Devlin St., Spring Valley, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 6,500-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $95,000

Situated at 205 N. East St., Seatonville, this single-family house, was sold in May for a price of $95,000. The property, constructed in 1967, sits on a 0.6-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $87,000

In May, a single-family home located at 215 S. Fourth St., Manlius, changed ownership. The property was sold for $87,000. The lot size encompasses 10,890 square feet. The deal was finalized on May 14.