Single-family home sells in Geneva for $575,000

A 2,082-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1996, has changed hands.

The house at 2829 Miller Road in Geneva was sold on May 29 for $575,000, or $276 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 10,163 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva have recently changed hands nearby:

· In April, a single-family home at 2668 Berkshire Drive sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1403 Miller Road, in April, a 1,231-square-foot single-family house was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $325. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 2782 Miller Road, sold in May, for $539,000, a price per square foot of $275. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.