Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $1.05 million

The single-family house located at 324 South Poplar Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on May 13, for $1.05 million, or $418 per square foot.

The house, built in 1939, has an interior space of 2,512 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family home at 330 East Saint Charles Road, sold in May, for $640,000, a price per square foot of $377.

· At 406 South Poplar Avenue, in May, a 3,807-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $355.

· In April, a single-family house at 244 South Linden Avenue sold for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $351.