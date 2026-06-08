Single-family home sells for $915,000 in Orland Park

A single-family home located at 14340 Oakwood Court in Orland Park changed owners on May 27.

The 3,903-square-foot house, built in 2013, was sold for $915,000, or $234 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,375 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 14340 Mason Lane, in February, a 5,299-square-foot single-family house was sold for $743,500, a price per square foot of $140. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a single-family residence at 14350 Mason Lane sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 14222 Timothy Drive, sold in August 2025, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.