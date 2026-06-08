Single-family home sells for $345,000 in Yorkville

A single-family home located at 1447 Aspen Lane in Yorkville changed owners on May 19.

The 1,447-square-foot home, built in 1998, was sold for $345,000, or $238 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,656 square feet.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently changed hands:

· In May, a single-family residence at 1305 Evergreen Lane sold for $374,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 1544 Stoneridge Court, sold in December 2025, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1542 Stoneridge Court, in December 2025, a 1,498-square-foot single-family house was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.