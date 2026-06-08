Sale closed in Sycamore: $232,000 for a three-bedroom home

The single-family residence located at 941 Arvle Circle in Sycamore was sold on May 21, for $232,000, or $193 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,202 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 900 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been sold:

· A single-family house at 149 Penny Lane, Unit 149, sold in May, for $217,500, a price per square foot of $172. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 155 Penny Lane, in May, a 1,262-square-foot single-family home was sold for $210,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family home at 962 Arvle Circle sold for $215,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.