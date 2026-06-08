Sale closed in Peru: $139,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 1017 Pulaski Street in Peru was sold on May 19, for $139,000, or $150 per square foot.

The house, built in 1895, has an interior space of 929 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property occupies a lot of 5,227 square feet.

These nearby homes in Peru have also recently changed hands:

· In June 2025, a 1,006-square-foot single-family residence at 503 8th Street sold for $114,500, a price per square foot of $114.

· A 1,300-square-foot single-family residence at 1203 Buffalo Street, sold in August 2025, for $150,000, a price per square foot of $115.

· At 1407 Pulaski Street, in October 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $70,000.