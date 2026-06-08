Sale closed in Geneva: $705,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family residence located at 135 Westhaven Circle in Geneva changed owners on May 27.

The 2,973-square-foot house, built in 1993, was sold for $705,000, or $237 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,956 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva have recently changed hands nearby:

· In April, a single-family home at 3440 Heartland Drive sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 190 Planters Row, in October 2025, a 3,006-square-foot single-family house was sold for $851,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 3353 Harvest Ridge Road, sold in May, for $794,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.