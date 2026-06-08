Plainfield: Four-bedroom house sells for $715,000

The single-family house located at 11823 Wolf Creek Lane in Plainfield was sold on May 22, for $715,000, or $217 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 3,289 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on an 11,124-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· In April, a single-family home at 24200 Leski Lane sold for $368,500, a price per square foot of $229.

· A 1,964-square-foot single-family residence at 11723 South Heritage Meadows Drive, sold in February, for $469,900, a price per square foot of $239.

· At 24336 West Apple Tree Lane, in May, a 2,038-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $231.