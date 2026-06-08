Joliet: Single-family home sells for $360,000

A single-family home located at 1007 Leawood Drive in Joliet has a new owner since May 22.

The 1,830-square-foot house, built in 1989, was sold for $360,000, or $197 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 7,350 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· At 3255 Longford Drive, in January, a 1,830-square-foot single-family house was sold for $215,000, a price per square foot of $117.

· A 1,700-square-foot single-family residence at 3319 Cathy Drive, sold in September 2025, for $317,500, a price per square foot of $187.

· In April, a single-family residence at 906 Natoma Court sold for $289,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.