Four-bedroom house sells for $231,000 in Sterling

The single-family home located at 1902 19th Avenue in Sterling was sold on May 19, for $231,000, or $131 per square foot.

The home, built in 1980, has an interior space of 1,768 square feet. The house has four bedrooms. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,855 square feet.

Other homes in Sterling that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 1807 21st Avenue, in August 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $135,000.

· In May, a single-family house at 1825 18th Avenue sold for $150,000.

· A single-family residence at 1907 22nd Avenue, sold in April, for $136,000.