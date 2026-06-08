Cary: Single-family home sells for $725,000

The single-family residence located at 28935 West Fox Street in Cary was sold on May 20, for $725,000, or $181 per square foot.

The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 4,012 square feet. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 1-acre lot.

Other homes in Cary have recently been purchased nearby:

· In May, a single-family house at 23780 North Hess Drive sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $321.

· A 3,341-square-foot single-family home at 8203 West Gage Lane, sold in September 2025, for $745,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 28898 West Rivers Edge Drive, in May 2025, a 3,618-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $188.