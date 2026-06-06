Sale closed in Sycamore: $275,000 for a residential home

A residential property located at 618 Anjali Court in Sycamore has a new owner since May 20.

The house was sold for $275,000.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been sold:

· At 522 Anjali Court, in September 2025, a 1,440-square-foot residential property was sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A residential property at 514 Anjali Court, sold in March, for $290,000.

· In August 2025, a residential property at 506 Anjali Court sold for $290,000.