Residential home sells in Island Lake for $600,000

A 2,008-square-foot residential property, built in 2014, has changed hands.

The home at 2165 Walnut Glen Boulevard in Island Lake was sold on May 19 for $600,000, or $299 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,632 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· At 2110 Silver Leaf Drive in Island Lake, in April, a residential property was sold for $520,000.

· In March, a residential property at 2113 Highwood Road in Island Lake sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.