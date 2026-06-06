Five-bedroom home sells in Homer Glen for $555,000

The single-family residence located at 14820 West Glen Wood Lane in Homer Glen was sold on May 15, for $555,000, or $197 per square foot.

The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 2,815 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 1.2 acres.

Other homes in Homer Glen have recently been purchased nearby:

· In October 2025, a 4,009-square-foot single-family home at 14858 West Glen Crest Lane sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· At 15165 South Ginger Lane, in January, a 2,872-square-foot single-family house was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $282.

· A 2,872-square-foot single-family house at 14848 West Ginger Lane, sold in March, for $689,900, a price per square foot of $240.