DeKalb: Single-family home goes for $308,000

A single-family house, built in 1961, has changed hands.

The house at 925 Haish Boulevard in DeKalb was sold on May 20. The purchase price was $308,000. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage. The property sits on a 14,546-square-foot lot.

Other homes in DeKalb that have recently been sold close by include:

· In May, a single-family residence at 228 West Taylor Street sold for $256,000.

· A single-family home at 100 Warren Place, sold in May, for $275,000.

· At 1205 South 1st Street, in April, a single-family home was sold for $371,000.