What $300,000 or less gets you in DeKalb County in the week of May 25

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DeKalb County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $295,000

For a price tag of $295,000, the single-family home, located at 1811 South 7th Street, DeKalb, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 10,557-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 7.

2. $265,000

In May, a single-family residence located at 330 North Birch Street, Waterman, changed ownership. The property was sold for $265,000. The lot size encompasses 0.4 acres. The deal was closed on May 7.

3. $265,000

Situated at 215 North State Street, Genoa, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $265,000. The property, constructed in 1970, sits on an 11,100-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 6.

4. $262,500

Priced at $262,500, this single-family home situated at 222 Stiles Street, Genoa, was sold in May. The property comprises a 7,500-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 6.

5. $258,000

At $258,000, the single-family house located at 2405 Glen Circle, Sycamore, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. The property sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 7.