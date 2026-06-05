What $150,000 or less gets you in Lee County / Whiteside, May 25 to 31

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Lee County / Whiteside, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $130,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 2209 Canal Street, Rock Falls, the house was sold for $130,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 7,405 square feet. The deal was finalized on May 7.

2. $128,000

Priced at $128,000, this single-family residence situated at 400 East Knox Street, Morrison, was sold in May. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on May 6.

3. $125,000

Situated at 308 South Genesee Street, Morrison, this single-family house, was sold in May for a price of $125,000. The lot size is 3,392 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 7.

4. $63,333

In May, a single-family residence located at 2212 12th Avenue, Sterling, changed ownership. The property was sold for $63,333. The lot size encompasses 8,614 square feet. The deal was finalized on May 7.

5. $45,000

For a price tag of $45,000, the single-family home, located at 601 8th Avenue, Sterling, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 5,775-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 6.