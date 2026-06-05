Single-family home sells in Sycamore for $500,000

A 2,050-square-foot single-family house, built in 2021, has changed hands.

The home at 1919 Truman Street in Sycamore was sold on May 13 for $500,000, or $244 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,454 square feet.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family home at 2251 Coventry Circle in Sycamore, sold in April, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $146. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 2337 Coventry Circle in Sycamore, in March, a single-family residence was sold for $490,500.