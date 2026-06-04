Single-family home sells in Lombard for $780,000

A 3,370-square-foot single-family house, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The house at 396 East 17th Place in Lombard was sold on May 13 for $780,000, or $231 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Lombard that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family residence at 393 East 16th Place, sold in March, for $860,000, a price per square foot of $270.

· In March, a single-family home at 1705 East Stewart Avenue sold for $886,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 547 East Rosebud Drive, in May, a 1,790-square-foot single-family house was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $285.