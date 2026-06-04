Single-family home sells for $1.42 million in St. Charles

A single-family residence located at 38W509 Golfview Court in St. Charles changed owners on May 19.

The 5,077-square-foot home, built in 2000, was sold for $1.42 million, or $279 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for four cars. The property is set on a 1.3-acre lot, with an addition of a pool.