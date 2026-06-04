Single-family home sells for $1.13 million in Bolingbrook

The single-family residence located at 10 Raes Creek Court in Bolingbrook was sold on May 18, for $1.13 million, or $300 per square foot.

The home, built in 2015, has an interior space of 3,749 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 14,052 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 1887 Snead Street, in April, a 3,989-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.19 million, a price per square foot of $297.

· A 3,596-square-foot single-family home at 1866 Snead Street, sold in September 2025, for $830,000, a price per square foot of $231.

· In October 2025, a 3,678-square-foot single-family residence at 1825 Pampas Circle sold for $965,000, a price per square foot of $262.