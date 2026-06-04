See all residential properties sold in McHenry County, May 25-31

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in McHenry County reported during the week of May 25. There were 31 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a property on Eisenhower Street in Marengo that sold for $345,000.

Algonquin

· Marlon Joe Pesina and Bambi Pesina obtained a residential property 1453 Millbrook Drive. $316,500, 1,567 square feet, $202 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Victor M Cabrera Gonzalez and Pamela K. Vidal to Grigori Pinzari and Nadejda Pinzari, a residential property 953 Old Oak Circle. $306,000, 1,632 square feet, $188 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Priciliano H. Urbieta to Mayra Urbieta, a residential property 1209 North Harrison Street. $450,000, 2,516 square feet, $179 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

Crystal Lake

· SFCL Holdings LLC to James Bellavia, a residential property 845 Barlina Road. $280,000, 1,486 square feet, $188 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Harold F. Alt III and Miranda A. Alt to Nicholas A. Owens and Jenna L. Owens, a residential property 4210 Belson Lane. $800,000, 5,176 square feet, $155 per square-foot, four bedrooms and five bathrooms

· Alvaro Munoz Segura bought a residential property 540 Devonshire Lane, Apt. 16. $215,000, 1,278 square feet, $168 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Stephen M. Robson and Jamela B. Robson to Christine Wojewoda benedict, a residential property 121 Pomeroy Avenue. $375,000, 2,222 square feet, $169 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Harvard

· Anderson Eileen M REV TR to Brier Anderson and Madison Elizabeth Anderson, a residential property 6208 Oak Street. $250,000, 2,200 square feet, $114 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

Huntley

· Bauer, Joyce C Trust to Lynn Burghart, a residential property 13497 Morgan Way. $320,000, 1,197 square feet, $267 per square-foot

· Michael U. Lim and Mariannette H. Lim to Veselin Petkov and Natali Petkov, a residential property 10780 Santa Fe Trail. $535,000, 3,915 square feet, $137 per square-foot

· Matthew C Erica J Zimolzak to Ronald Farina and Erin Farina, a residential property 10985 Manhattan Drive. $629,000, 4,681 square feet, $134 per square-foot

· Marie T. Ryan to Richard VAN Ollefen Living Trust and Van Ollefen, a residential property 11647 Stonewater Crossing. $366,000, 1,641 square feet, $223 per square-foot

Island Lake

· Eduardo Selinger to Silvia Varga, a residential property 640 Pleasant Place. $240,000, 1,297 square feet, $185 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Johnsburg

· Christin M. Madro and Andrew M. Madro to Warren Cherner, a residential property 912 River Terrace Drive. $650,000, 1,774 square feet, $366 per square-foot, three bedrooms and four bathrooms

Lake In The Hills

· Oleh Yurkovsky and Oksana Yurkovsky to Vasyl Mandiak, a residential property 4255 Larkspur Lane. $385,000, 2,306 square feet, $167 per square-foot

Lakemoor

· Jason M. Below and Erica L. Below to Jacquelin Stephanie Rabago, a residential property 609 West Sheridan Road. $365,000, 1,568 square feet, $233 per square-foot, three bedrooms and four bathrooms

Marengo

· Brian Wickman and Fotini Wickman to Kimberly Rubel, a residential property 9119 Riley Road. $765,000, 3,204 square feet, $239 per square-foot, one bedroom and one bathroom

McHenry

· Sidney Severson to Cory Stackhouse and April Stackhouse, a residential property 5716 Bunny Avenue. $305,000, 1,104 square feet, $276 per square-foot, three bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Jose Berrum and Javier Berrum to Jessica R. Guenther, a residential property 1803 North Riverside Drive. $342,500, 1,478 square feet, $232 per square-foot

· Carol L. Simek to Clayton Berry And Barbara C Berry Declaration and Barbara C. Berry Declaration Of, a residential property 928 Yorktown Street. $325,000, 1,369 square feet, $237 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

Richmond

· Jessie Graef and Lindsay Graef to Bhshyam Gopaul, a single-family residence 440 Cunat Boulevard, Apt. 2F. $130,000, 725 square feet, $179 per square-foot, one bedroom and one bathroom

· Anna T. Evans to Amber Harbison and Sue Harbison, a single-family residence 10109 Covell Street. $235,000, 594 square feet, $396 per square-foot, two bedrooms

Village of Lakewood

· Yuriy Gogots to Victor Rico and Luz Rico, a residential property 9605 South Muirfield Drive. $1.22 million, 8,646 square feet, $141 per square-foot, six bedrooms and four bathrooms

Wonder Lake

· Robert W. Lee to Victor Andres Jim Carrillo, a residential property 7607 Hickory Road. $220,000, 814 square feet, $270 per square-foot, two bedrooms

· Emily Besler purchased a residential property 8415 Richmond Road. $335,000, 1,654 square feet, $203 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Emily Sullivan to Lucky Pearl Partners LLC, a residential property 3718 East Lake Shore Drive. $240,000, 1,402 square feet, $171 per square-foot

· Alvin D Nancy A Johnson to Patrice M Bertheau Living Trust and Bertheau, a residential property 5010 West Lake Shore Drive. $530,000, 2,249 square feet, $236 per square-foot

Woodstock

· Valesu Inc to Brian Lintula, a single-family residence 1522 Fox Sedge Trail. $380,000, 1,699 square feet, $224 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Kelly Hayes to Aaron Riedemann and Adriana Riedemann, a single-family residence 530 Prairie Ridge Drive. $362,000, 1,549 square feet, $234 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Pollack CD & BC to Chapel Joshua and Chapel Natalie, a residential property 220 North Shannon Drive. $576,000, 3,520 square feet, $164 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Derek And AMY Mach Joint Trust and Mach to Penelope Strauss Trust and Strauss, a single-family residence 1128 Tara Drive. $450,000, 2,011 square feet, $224 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms