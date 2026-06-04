Sale closed in Sycamore: $390,500 for a four-bedroom home

A 1,938-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1960, has changed hands.

The house at 1321 Florence Drive in Sycamore was sold on May 20 for $390,500, or $201 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 14,400 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been purchased:

· In April, a single-family home at 1193 Rose Drive sold for $276,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 1071 Alexandria Drive, sold in March, for $264,500, a price per square foot of $232. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1618 Pine Trail, in May, a 1,447-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.