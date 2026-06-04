Sale closed in Shorewood: $725,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 24735 West Manor Drive in Shorewood has a new owner since May 19.

The 3,007-square-foot home, built in 2000, was sold for $725,000, or $241 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Shorewood have recently been sold nearby:

· In September 2025, a 2,827-square-foot single-family home at 1300 West Callaway Drive sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· At 802 West Diamond Head Drive, in March, a 3,058-square-foot single-family house was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· A single-family residence at 1109 West Oxford Lane, sold in March, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $151.