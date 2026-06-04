Sale closed in Elmhurst: $1.29 million for a five-bedroom house

A 2,863-square-foot single-family home, built in 1965, has changed hands.

The home at 857 South Euclid Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on May 13 for $1.29 million, or $449 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently changed hands nearby:

· A single-family house at 881 South Bryan Street, sold in April, for $1.31 million, a price per square foot of $385.

· At 109 East Madison Street, in May, a 4,295-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.73 million, a price per square foot of $402.

· In April, a single-family home at 252 East Van Buren Street sold for $1.6 million, a price per square foot of $374.