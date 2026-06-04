Residential home in Crystal Lake goes for $460,000

A residential property located at 2916 Skyline Drive in Crystal Lake changed owners on May 14.

The 2,274-square-foot house, built in 1972, was sold for $460,000, or $202 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.6 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· At 6116 Running Iron Drive in Crystal Lake, in April, a 1,232-square-foot residential property was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $292. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A residential property at 6136 Hidden Oak Drive in Crystal Lake, sold in May, for $504,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.