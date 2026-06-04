Recently sold residential properties in Will County: May 25 to 31

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Will County reported during the week of May 25. There were 57 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 924-square-foot property on Fernwood Drive in Bolingbrook that sold for $180,000.

Aurora

· Jaclyn Zuniga to James Herring, a single-family residence 2132 Colonial Street. $456,500, 2,083 square feet, $219 per square-foot

· Jeffrey Kayla Zidrich to Joshua Green, a single-family residence 2722 Lahinch Drive. $442,500, 1,962 square feet, $226 per square-foot

· Jason Hard Living Trust and Hard to Alison Louise Pechnik, a condominium 1964 Middlebury Drive. $280,000, 1,361 square feet, $206 per square-foot

Bolingbrook

· JT And Five LLC obtained a single-family residence 756 Westwind Drive. $202,442, 1,014 square feet, $200 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Miguel Angel Martinez acquired a single-family residence 420 Quarry Drive. $401,000, 1,900 square feet, $211 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Juanita H. Thomas to Michelle Lucia Fernandez, a condominium 145 Enclave Circle, Unit D. $300,000, 1,315 square feet, $228 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Federal Home Loan MTG Corp. to Walter Duncan, a single-family residence 10L Fernwood Drive. $180,000, 924 square feet, $195 per square-foot

· Linh Tran bought a single-family residence 213 Windsor Drive. $320,000, 2,220 square feet, $144 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Joseph M Harvette Bartolome to Darren Larrauri, a single-family residence 293 Dogwood Street. $525,000, 2,550 square feet, $206 per square-foot

· BRW Consulting LLC to Michael Dedeaux, a single-family residence 116 Mellbrook Road. $335,000, 1,372 square feet, $244 per square-foot, five bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Santos Rental Property LLC to Kristina Lee, a single-family residence 844 Tamms Lane. $293,000, 1,064 square feet, $275 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Madison Thomas purchased a single-family residence 519 Charlestown Drive. $485,000, 2,506 square feet, $194 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Crete

· John F. Berchert to Alexander Hook, a single-family residence 24016 South Walden Lane. $330,000, 2,000 square feet, $165 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Ron Brenda Smedley to DPR Homes LLC, a single-family residence 1456 West Broadview Avenue. $50,000, 1,025 square feet, $49 per square-foot, two bedrooms

Frankfort

· Patrick L Anne M Oconnor to John Mejdrich, a single-family residence 22100 Princeton Circle. $480,000, 1,823 square feet, $263 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Joseph M. Castelloni to Kevin P Doyle Living Trust and Doyle, a condominium 9306 Fox Run Circle. $460,000, 2,253 square feet, $204 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Panfil Elaine F Trust to William P. McGovern, a single-family residence 21702 Higley Lane. $480,000, 3,211 square feet, $149 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Homer Glen

· Barcella Randal B TR 1-3978 to Thomas Gollogly, a single-family residence 13735 West Meath Drive. $649,500, 3,014 square feet, $215 per square-foot

· John Kawulia to Michael Leonard, a single-family residence 13760 West Sandstone Drive. $455,000, 1,336 square feet, $341 per square-foot

· Emily Deam to William K. Powers, a single-family residence 13500 West Little Creek Drive. $540,000, 1,866 square feet, $289 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Joliet

· George J Charlene Valentine to Alexander Ismael Torres, a condominium 2651 Crescenzo Drive, Unit 3. $212,500, 1,250 square feet, $170 per square-foot

· Home Properties LLC to Nicole M. Devening, a single-family residence 1019 Lilac Lane. $252,500, 864 square feet, $292 per square-foot

· Levi Hernandez purchased a single-family residence 451 Water Street. $150,000, 960 square feet, $156 per square-foot

· Kelly Schaefer to Ariana L. Martinez, a single-family residence 3723 Harms Road. $315,000, 2,040 square feet, $154 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Donja Suzanne Suarez to Kelli Stob, a single-family residence 1213 Campbell Street. $315,000, 1,300 square feet, $242 per square-foot

· D & R Partners LLC SFH Series to Jordan G. Rotger, a single-family residence 1355 Morgan Street. $220,000, 904 square feet, $243 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Cruz Eric Angel Dela to Alberto Castillo, a single-family residence 619 North Broadway Street. $308,000, 1,756 square feet, $175 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Christopher Tara Steigerwald to Kyle Panozzo, a single-family residence 3714 Buck Avenue. $328,500, 1,484 square feet, $221 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· David Larson to Contreras Jaime J Rodriguez, a single-family residence 1235 Norley Avenue. $340,000, 1,477 square feet, $230 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Dante Portugues bought a single-family residence 3501 Bankview Drive. $355,250, 2,200 square feet, $161 per square-foot

Lockport

· Brett P. Nolan to Andres U. Gonzalez, a single-family residence 16701 South Sunset Ridge Court. $339,900, 1,297 square feet, $262 per square-foot

· Susan Marie Ethell to Emma Sokolowski, a single-family residence 417 Thornton Street. $319,900, 820 square feet, $390 per square-foot

Manhattan

· Charles R Anna C Denning to Charles R Anna C Denning, a single-family residence 25463 Colligan Street. $290,000, 1,629 square feet, $178 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Mokena

· Mahmoud Ibrahim Yo Alrob to Jasmin Calderon, a single-family residence 9224 West Arquilla Drive. $270,000, 1,562 square feet, $173 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Ronald J. Denisienko to Robert Kametas, a single-family residence 10121 Cambridge Court, Unit G. $330,000, 1,921 square feet, $172 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jamal Hamayel to Trust NO 9002351820 and Chicago Title Land Trust, a single-family residence 19433 York Drive. $309,738, 1,748 square feet, $177 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Krista Danielewicz to Aaya Kanan, a single-family residence 8828 Clifton Way. $375,000, 1,984 square feet, $189 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

Naperville

· Alberto Topacio to Bader Brothers Builders Inc, a single-family residence 24144 West Royal Worlington Drive. $601,000, 3,410 square feet, $176 per square-foot

· Jonathon H. Luers to Cristina Bautista, a single-family residence 11235 Anvil Court. $350,000, 2,297 square feet, $152 per square-foot

Park Forest

· Flemshank Redemption LLC to Minority Owned Real Estate Developments LLC, a single-family residence 6 Monee Court. $120,000, 1,452 square feet, $83 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

Plainfield

· Sandra M. Raw to Avelino Contreras Torres, a single-family residence 4410 Mallard Lane. $325,000, 1,577 square feet, $206 per square-foot

· Gordon B Charlott Spellman to Matthew K. Obur, a single-family residence 1616 Stanton Lane. $410,000, 2,231 square feet, $184 per square-foot

· Dykema Beverly LVG TR to Kendall Partners LTD, a single-family residence 21400 West Juniper Lane. $212,000, 1,500 square feet, $141 per square-foot

· Carla Stucklen and Daniel Sather to Daniel R. Sather, a single-family residence 21760 West Empress Lane. $184,500, 1,304 square feet, $141 per square-foot

· Zych Barbara A LVG TR to Thomas & Caren Laughlin Living Trust and Laughlin Caren, a condominium 21324 West Douglas Lane. $357,600, 1,390 square feet, $257 per square-foot

· Mirko Zdenka Miocic to Angjel Angjelevski, a single-family residence 14253 South Napa Circle. $250,000, 914 square feet, $274 per square-foot

· Francis J. Loughran to Rosemarie Carr, a single-family residence 1814 Larkspur Drive. $400,000, 1,889 square feet, $212 per square-foot

· Kendall Partners LTD to Karen Chatman, a single-family residence 5113 Wildflower Court. $389,000, 2,079 square feet, $187 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Abraham A. Henningsgaard and Jamie M. Henningsgaard to Hetal Vikram Bhatt, a single-family residence 25746 West Sunnymere Drive. $390,000, 3,468 square feet, $112 per square-foot

· Edgar Astorga to Sabrina Kalchbrenner, a single-family residence 2008 Gray Hawk Court. $382,000, 2,088 square feet, $183 per square-foot, four bedrooms and one bathroom

Rockdale

· BMW Construction LLC to Moen LLC, a single-family residence 710 Moen Avenue. $275,000, 3,726 square feet, $74 per square-foot

Romeoville

· Paul Segnon Adande to Bryan Valdez, a condominium 179 Azalea Circle. $255,000, 1,564 square feet, $163 per square-foot

· Michael Julie Cembala to Jose A. Gutierrez, a single-family residence 135 Ambassador Avenue. $310,000, 1,810 square feet, $171 per square-foot, five bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Mary Elisabeth Frolik Living Trust and Frolik to Giovanni Mendoza, a single-family residence 789 Honeytree Drive. $380,000, 1,848 square feet, $206 per square-foot

· Christian T. Lynch to Kendall Partners LTD, a single-family residence 338 Hickory Avenue. $185,000, 1,154 square feet, $160 per square-foot

· Gustavo Gutierrez acquired a single-family residence 325 Hale Avenue. $320,000, 1,565 square feet, $204 per square-foot

Steger

· New Beginning Affordable HM In to Reuben Vercher, a single-family residence 27 East 35th Street. $164,000, 1,536 square feet, $107 per square-foot