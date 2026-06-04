Kane County residential properties sales: Sold May 25-31

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Kane County reported during the week of May 25. There were 42 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,316-square-foot property on Arlington Parkway in Sleepy Hollow that sold for $620,000.

Algonquin

· Parkway Bank And Trust to Alexander F. Whitchurch, a residential property 1580 Riverwood Drive. $312,000, 1,440 square feet, $217 per square-foot, three bedrooms

Aurora

· Citlalli Ramirez acquired a single-family residence 257 West Illinois Avenue. $220,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Lanotte Annalisa and Lanotte Kadiric Annalisa to Blueline Property Rental 58504 LLC, a residential property 1870 Tall Oaks Drive, Unit 2104. $130,000, one bedroom and one bathroom

· Veronica E. Lavia obtained a single-family residence 450 West Downer Place, Apt. 4A. $210,000, 1,450 square feet, $145 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Leonel Castillo and Isabella Longhi to Andrea Piazza, a single-family residence 1719 Ravine Park Lane. $250,000, 1,380 square feet, $181 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· BMW Construction LLC to Eva Schabb, a residential property 1750 North Marywood Avenue, Apt. 305. $130,000, one bedroom and one bathroom

· Graciela Martinez to Aurora Real Estate Investment Properties LLC, a single-family residence 1135 East Galena Boulevard. $145,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Pedro Rodriguez Cantor purchased a single-family residence 523 North Highland Avenue. $190,000, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Jose Fernando Barboza Eguiluz to Meredith Shaffer, a single-family residence 645 Oak Avenue. $345,000, 1,619 square feet, $213 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· George A. Delafuente to A & A Ratliff Properties LLC, a single-family residence 2059 Robert Street. $222,000, 1,456 square feet, $152 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Matthew M. Morton to Anthony Hansen, a single-family residence 873 Shady Lane. $315,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Osbo Proeprties LLC Series 1 to Saul Lopez, a residential property 406 South Smith Street. $195,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Kendall Partners LTD bought a single-family residence 438 Wilder Street. $235,000, 1,828 square feet, $129 per square-foot, four bedrooms and one bathroom

Batavia

· Nate & Kate Properties LLC acquired a residential property 330 First Street. $345,000, 2,394 square feet, $144 per square-foot

Carpentersville

· Michael Dacquisto bought a single-family residence 2953 Deerpath Court. $465,000, 2,217 square feet, $210 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· John H. Cook to NZZ Real Estate MGMT, a single-family residence 61 Alameda Drive. $198,000, three bedrooms

Elburn

· Philip J. Nicoletti and Pauline A. Nicoletti to Bruce Harris, a single-family residence 516 Banbury Avenue. $419,000, 1,456 square feet, $288 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Elgin

· the Patricia L Fleming Trust to Adilet Omurbekov, a single-family residence 1135 Reserve Drive. $327,500, 1,626 square feet, $201 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Anna Schneider purchased a single-family residence 749 Cashmere Lane. $560,000, 3,072 square feet, $182 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Geneva

· Brett Wienke and Meredith Wienke to Benjamin Goluska, a single-family residence 804 Dow Avenue. $950,000, 2,384 square feet, $398 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Constance J. Woodford and the Constance J Woodford Revocable to Michael Burke, a single-family residence 39W504 Washburn Drive. $850,000, 3,641 square feet, $233 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Kyle Condon obtained a single-family residence 0N943 Lea Drive. $560,000, 2,128 square feet, $263 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Gilberts

· Eric Roger and Kathleen Roger to Jarrett Harman, a single-family residence 340 Town Center Boulevard. $440,000, 1,846 square feet, $238 per square-foot

Huntley

· John T. Colomer, Patricia L. Colomer and John T Colomer & Patricia L Colomer to Sharon And Judy Trust and Judy Sharon, a single-family residence 13436 Dakota Fields Drive. $434,000, 1,684 square feet, $258 per square-foot

· DJP Trust to Margo Romme, a single-family residence 12178 White Tail Lane. $325,000, 1,564 square feet, $208 per square-foot

· Neis Family Trust and John H. Nei to Trust Number 14817 and Parkway Bank And Trust, a single-family residence 12304 Arlington Drive. $560,000, 2,603 square feet, $215 per square-foot

Maple Park

· Amanda K. Mitchell to Nathaniel James Lass Dahlberg, a residential property 417 Virgil Street. $262,500

North Aurora

· James D. Mitchell and Letizia Caulfield to Nicholas Funk, a single-family residence 304 North Sycamore Lane. $425,000, three bedrooms

Saint Charles

· Kaitlyn Claussen acquired a single-family residence 305 South 13th Street. $345,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Richard M. Howard and Lisa G. Howard to Mark Durrenberger, a single-family residence 4N752 Brookside West Drive. $610,000, 2,436 square feet, $250 per square-foot

· Michael Grohe to John Maxwell Wilbur, a single-family residence 916 South 6th Avenue. $400,000, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Brady Syrek obtained a single-family residence 1121 Independence Avenue. $450,000, 1,865 square feet, $241 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· William Evans bought a single-family residence 39W150 Campton Hills Drive. $464,500

· Bailey L. Wolf purchased a residential property 3N695 Herman Melville Lane. $530,000, 3,549 square feet, $149 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Philip A Kessler Revocable Living Trust and Susanne RAE Kessler Revocable Living Trust obtained a single-family residence 415 Oak Street. $419,000, 1,391 square feet, $301 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Merhar Family Revocable Trust and Merhar to Donna M Cafaro Revocable Trust and Paul G Cafaro Revocable Trust, a single-family residence 39W113 Ridge Line Road. $741,000, 3,292 square feet, $225 per square-foot

· TAM Family Trust and Young purchased a single-family residence 111 South 5th Avenue, Apt. H. $460,000, 1,790 square feet, $257 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

Sleepy Hollow

· Ronaldo Desouza and Elizabeth Desouza to Leo Vaccaro, a single-family residence 603 Arlington Parkway. $620,000, 2,316 square feet, $268 per square-foot, four bedrooms

South Elgin

· Kenneth H. Mocko and Mary Louise Mocko to Elton And Silverman Residence Trust and Silverman Elton, a single-family residence 381 Hickory Lane. $415,000, 2,560 square feet, $162 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Annette Goers to Sabrina Stapleton, a single-family residence 1215 Sandhurst Lane, Unit 2. $225,000, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Oleh Fedoriv acquired a single-family residence 645 East State Street. $372,000, 1,368 square feet, $272 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Sugar Grove

· John B. Crichton and Patricia J. Crichton to John Gerald Renninger, a single-family residence 6 Winthrop New Road. $545,000, 2,362 square feet, $231 per square-foot