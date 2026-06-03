Single-family home sells for $315,000 in Sycamore

A single-family residence located at 1618 Pine Trail in Sycamore changed owners on May 12.

The 1,447-square-foot house, built in 1965, was sold for $315,000, or $218 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,900 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family home at 1524 John Street, sold in April, for $405,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family house at 700 Susan Street sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1311 Janet Street, in April, a 1,487-square-foot single-family house was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $252. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.