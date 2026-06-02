Townhouse in Orland Park goes for $471,000

The townhouse located at 17805 Marley Creek Boulevard in Orland Park was sold on May 22, for $471,000, or $238 per square foot.

The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 1,978 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 3,863-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,785-square-foot townhouse at 11246 Cameron Parkway, sold in May 2025, for $280,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 11238 Cameron Parkway, in January, a 1,785-square-foot townhouse was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,785-square-foot townhouse at 11228 Cameron Parkway sold for $314,500, a price per square foot of $176. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.