St. Charles: Four-bedroom home sells for $776,000

A 3,329-square-foot single-family home, built in 1989, has changed hands.

The house at 3104 Easton Place in St. Charles was sold on May 22 for $776,000, or $233 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. In addition to that, it features a spa or hot tub. The lot of the property covers an area of 1 acre.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· In January, a 1,762-square-foot single-family house at 135 Thornhill Farm Lane in St. Charles sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 4030 Meadow Drive in St. Charles, in September 2025, a 2,322-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.