Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $751,000

A 1,542-square-foot single-family house, built in 1942, has changed hands.

The house at 267 North Larch Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on May 19 for $751,000, or $487 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family residence at 259 North Evergreen Avenue, sold in April, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $281.

· At 272 North Willow Road, in April, a 1,454-square-foot single-family home was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $433.

· In April, a single-family residence at 221 North Indiana Street sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $309.