Single-family home sells for $633,000 in Manhattan

The single-family house located at 13931 West Wilderness Lakes Drive in Manhattan was sold on May 18. The purchase price was $633,000.

The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Manhattan that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family residence at 13828 West Crescenzo Drive, sold in April, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 24001 South Sunset Lakes Drive, in November 2025, a 3,400-square-foot single-family home was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a single-family home at 23952 South Roberts Street sold for $530,000.