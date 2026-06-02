Single-family home in Plainfield sells for $450,000

The single-family residence located at 1848 Maple Glen Drive in Plainfield was sold on May 14, for $450,000, or $171 per square foot.

The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 2,624 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 9,464 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family house at 1814 Larkspur Drive, sold in May, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $212.

· In December 2025, a 1,850-square-foot single-family home at 1804 Larkspur Drive sold for $374,500, a price per square foot of $202.

· At 5204 Brighton Lane, in December 2025, a 2,022-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $344,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.