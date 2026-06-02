Single-family home in Plainfield goes for $535,000

The single-family house located at 14112 South Hunt Club Lane in Plainfield was sold on May 14, for $535,000, or $185 per square foot.

The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,890 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,359 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family home at 22555 South Reserve Circle, sold in May, for $540,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 22718 South Bass Lake Road, in April, a 2,800-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,813-square-foot single-family residence at 22600 South Reserve Circle sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.