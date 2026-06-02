Sale closed in Elmhurst: $1.35 million for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 406 South Poplar Avenue in Elmhurst changed owners on May 19.

The 3,807-square-foot home, built in 1995, was sold for $1.35 million, or $355 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,454 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· At 228 East May Street, in July 2025, a 3,717-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $336. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 488 South Poplar Avenue, sold in April, for $850,000, a price per square foot of $284.

· In April, a single-family residence at 244 South Linden Avenue sold for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $351.